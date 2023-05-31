News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 01
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
Armenia PM arrives in Moldova with wife
Armenia PM arrives in Moldova with wife
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Moldova on a working visit, with his wife Anna Hakobyan.

The Armenian PM’s delegation includes Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan, Armenpress reported.

In Moldovan capital Chisinau, PM Pashinyan on Thursday will attend the second Summit of the European Political Community.

A five-sided meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, President of the European Council Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also scheduled to take place within the framework of the aforesaid summit.

During the visit, the Armenian PM will also have meetings with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, and Prime Minister of Andorra Xavier Espot Zamora.

Pashinyan’s meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community of Moldova is also scheduled.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos