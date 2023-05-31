Armenia deputy FM underscores sending international fact-finding mission to Lachin corridor

Paruyr Hovhannisyan, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday received Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Rapporteur Paul Gavan (Ireland), who is in Armenia on a fact-finding mission for the report on “Addressing the humanitarian consequences of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.”
Evidence-based report on the violations of human rights resulting from the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the importance of sending an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor were emphasized during the talk, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.