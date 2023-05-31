News
News
Armenia deputy FM underscores sending international fact-finding mission to Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Paruyr Hovhannisyan, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday received Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Rapporteur Paul Gavan (Ireland), who is in Armenia on a fact-finding mission for the report on “Addressing the humanitarian consequences of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.”

Evidence-based report on the violations of human rights resulting from the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the importance of sending an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor were emphasized during the talk, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
