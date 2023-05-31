Argentine Senate’s Argentina-Armenia Friendship Group head visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

A delegation led by the head of the Argentina-Armenia Friendship Group of the Argentine Senate, Guillermo Andrada, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.
Andrada laid a wreath at the monument commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide, and then the members of the delegation placed flowers at the Eternal Flame and observed a minute of silence to honor the innocent victims of this genocide.
Subsequently, the guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, after which the members of the delegation signed the museum’s book of honored guests.