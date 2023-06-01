News
Thursday
June 01
News
Armenia ombudswoman, PACE MP discuss situation caused by Azerbaijan blockade of Lachin corridor (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Human Rights Defender (Ombudsperson) of Armenia Anahit Manasyan and Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) MP Paul Gavan from Ireland discussed matters related to human rights violations as a result of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin corridor.

During the meeting held in Yerevan on Wednesday, the Defender noted that the created situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has made the protection of human rights susceptible. Manasyan specially emphasized that the children of Artsakh are also affected by the Azerbaijani actions, as they have actually been deprived of their right to education.

The ombudsperson reflected also on prevailing humanitarian crisis, and presented the problems of Artsakh Armenians as a result of the aforesaid blockade and the setting up of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan on the Lachin corridor.

In addition, the Defender touched upon Azerbaijan's anti-Armenian policy, which is manifested at all levels. Manasyan presented the special reports documenting the activities and facts of the Defender's institution in this regard, and spoke about the violations of the rights of the people of Armenia’s border settlements as a result of the actions by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Paul Gavan is in Armenia on a fact-finding mission to prepare a report on “Addressing the humanitarian consequences of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
