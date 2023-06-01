Foreign security agencies can now carry weapons while accompanying persons who come to Armenia on official visit

At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, the government approved the procedure for importing, exporting, carrying, and transporting weapons by foreign security agencies and representatives accompanying the persons who arrive in Armenia on an official visit in order to protect their security.
According to the new order, immediately after receiving information on the personal data of foreign security service employees, the dates of their entry to and exit from Armenia, the amount, types, registration numbers and caliber of their weapons, including the amount of ammunition for each unit of imported or exported weapons, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia shall inform the State Security Service (SSS) of Armenia and the National Security Service about it in writing.
Carrying or transporting of weapons by foreign security agencies and representatives in a facility in Armenia protected by the law on ensuring the security of persons subject to special state protection is carried out under the supervision of the SSS of Armenia.