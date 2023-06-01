4 Yerevan investigators detained on suspicion of drug trafficking

Four investigators from Yerevan have been detained. Gor Abrahamyan, spokesman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, informed about this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
A criminal investigation has been launched under the Criminal Code articles on illegal drug trafficking, as well as abusing and exceeding the official powers by an official, added Abrahamyan.
He did not give any other details, but noted that the criminal investigation was being carried out by the National Security Service.