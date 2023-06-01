Leaders of Armenian churches in US call on Biden to oppose any attempt to include Karabakh in Azerbaijan

The spiritual leaders of America’s Armenian Apostolic, Catholic, and Evangelical faithful have joined forces in a public warning to US President Joe Biden that forcing Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) under Azerbaijan is a “death sentence” for the Armenians of Artsakh, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.
In a letter sent to the White House, the aforesaid Armenian Church leaders wrote as follows, in particular: “We, the spiritual leaders of American Christians of Armenian heritage, call on you to stand firmly against any attempt to force the Christian Armenians of Artsakh under Azerbaijan, a country that is openly committed to ethnically cleansing the indigenous population of this ancient part of the Armenian homeland. Any settlement that subordinates the at-risk citizens of democratic Artsakh to dictatorial Azerbaijan is a death sentence for the Armenians of this sacred land, home to 120,000 men, women, and children, and, of course, countless holy sites.”