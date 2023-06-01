News
Leaders of Armenian churches in US call on Biden to oppose any attempt to include Karabakh in Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The spiritual leaders of America’s Armenian Apostolic, Catholic, and Evangelical faithful have joined forces in a public warning to US President Joe Biden that forcing Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) under Azerbaijan is a “death sentence” for the Armenians of Artsakh, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

In a letter sent to the White House, the aforesaid Armenian Church leaders wrote as follows, in particular: “We, the spiritual leaders of American Christians of Armenian heritage, call on you to stand firmly against any attempt to force the Christian Armenians of Artsakh under Azerbaijan, a country that is openly committed to ethnically cleansing the indigenous population of this ancient part of the Armenian homeland. Any settlement that subordinates the at-risk citizens of democratic Artsakh to dictatorial Azerbaijan is a death sentence for the Armenians of this sacred land, home to 120,000 men, women, and children, and, of course, countless holy sites.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
