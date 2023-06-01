News
Lukashenko to Pashinyan: Your rich management experience will enable to overcome challenges facing Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent a congratulatory message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday.

"I am convinced that your rich management experience, professional approach to solving national problems will enable you to continue to successfully overcome the challenges facing Armenia in the political and socioeconomic domains, to achieve all the goals arising from the interests of the Armenian people," the congratulatory message says, in part.

Also, the President of Belarus expressed hope that the constructive dialogue aimed at the development of comprehensive Belarusian-Armenian partnership, close cooperation in integration associations, and strategic cooperation on international platforms will continue.
