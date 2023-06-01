Armenia parliament speaker: Karabakh issue will not be resolved if Baku-Stepanakert dialogue does not happen

We have to get Azerbaijan to talk about the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue because otherwise, a favorable situation for the very same Azerbaijan will not be created. Armenian National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan told this to reporters at the NA yard Thursday.

"There will be a big gap that cannot be closed constantly for years, maybe decades. If it [i.e., Azerbaijan] does not sit down and talk to the Armenian population living in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], our wound will bear its fruits," said Simonyan.

In response to the question of what if Azerbaijan does not agree, he urged not to talk with "ifs."

"Nevertheless, [peace] talks are taking place [between Armenia and Azerbaijan], international partners are announcing it, and this means that we have support by the international community," Simonyan said.

The Armenian NA speaker noted that the respective position of the international community is very important.

"Before starting the 2020 war, the same Azerbaijan started the war by predicting all possible actions internationally and creating an atmosphere. The international factor, international pressure plays a big role. In that sense, we are succeeding today," Simonyan emphasized.

In his conviction, if the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue does not take place, the Karabakh issue will not be resolved.

"The other alternative is genocide, which of course we will not allow to happen. The authorities of Azerbaijan should understand that this issue is much more important for them than us," said the Armenian NA speaker.