News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 01
USD
386.98
EUR
414.49
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.98
EUR
414.49
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Armenian legislature head: We won’t leave their territory where our troops are now if Azerbaijanis don’t leave
Armenian legislature head: We won’t leave their territory where our troops are now if Azerbaijanis don’t leave
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


There are villages, territories that are under Armenian control. We, naturally, do not talk about them, and there are parts from the sovereign territory of Armenia that are located in the occupied territories; if I am not mistaken, it is 150 square kilometers. Armenian National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan told this to reporters at the NA yard Thursday.

"It is natural; the withdrawal of troops should take place. After the [border] demarcation, delimitation, what will be on the territory of the Republic of Armenia based on the maps, the Azerbaijani troops must and will leave. What is from the territory of Azerbaijan, is natural, the Armenian troops will withdraw," he said.

Simonyan assured that these points are very important for Armenia.

"I don't know if they will find a place in the [future peace] treaty, or if they will be resolved by some other act. It is excluded that a peace treaty will be signed beyond the 29,800 square kilometers [of Armenia], more or less; we have always said that. We have sounded out the number of 29,800 square meters, the [Armenian] prime minister has drawn a ‘red line’ from the NA podium, and we have brought that 29,800 square meters to the agenda," said Simonyan.

"I can say the same about the corridor. We have said many times that there will be no ‘corridor;’ there can be no such thing. We have taken out the talk of the ‘corridor’ and drawn a red line," he added.

And to Armenian News-NEWS.am's question as to what the guarantee will be that Azerbaijan will withdraw its troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia after the signing of the peace treaty, Simonyan responded: "If they don't leave, we won't leave the area where our troops are standing now because there are some areas that are under our control."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Georgia PM: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks are in region’s interests
Georgia has played and is playing a neutral, impartial role in strengthening stability and peace in our region, Garibashvili told reporters…
 Armenia army did not open fire at Azerbaijan positions
The Armenian defense ministry informed…
 Macron does not respond to question on Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict
During the opening ceremony of the second Summit of the European Political Community, in Moldova…
 Some progress has been made regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan talks, Charles Michel says
The President of the European Council told reporters…
 Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel-Macron-Scholz meeting in Moldova to kick off at 4:30pm Armenia time
On the margins of the second Summit of the European Political Community...
 Alexey Overchuk: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia working group’s new meeting will be held ‘in the very near future’
The Russian deputy PM told reporters
Most
Read Viewed
Photos