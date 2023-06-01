News
Thursday
June 01
Karabakh army: Artsakh did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi region’s occupied territories
Karabakh army: Artsakh did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi region’s occupied territories
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan claiming that the units of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army opened fire—at around 10am Thursday—in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Defense Army.

The Azerbaijan MoD, claiming about disruption of the engineering work being carried out in the Shushi and Martuni regions of Artsakh, once again distorts the reality, trying to justify the firing of its army units in the direction of Artsakh residents doing agricultural work.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
