News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 01
USD
386.98
EUR
414.49
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.98
EUR
414.49
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
EDB forecast: Armenia GDP will grow by 7.5%, inflation will increase by 2.5%
EDB forecast: Armenia GDP will grow by 7.5%, inflation will increase by 2.5%
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Analysts from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) have shared the macroeconomic indicators of the countries in the region. In particular, according to EDB analysts' forecast, strong domestic demand and increased mutual trade will ensure high growth rates this year, and the GDP in Armenia will increase by 7.5 percent.

Also, the EDB analysts predict a slowdown of aggregated inflation in the bank's operations in Eurasia in 2023 to 6.4 percent, from 12.4 percent in 2022.

The main factors will be the adaptation of economies and the departure from the shock of the beginning of 2022, when a sharp increase in devaluation and inflationary expectations was forecast. Inflation in Armenia in 2023 is predicted to be 2.5 percent.

In 2024-2025, inflation is expected to approach the target values in most of the Eurasian countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar, euro go up in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also increased...
 Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia
And the exchange rate of the Russian ruble decreased...
 Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble, however, decreased...
 Sanosyan: Working group will engage in development of Gyumri international airport on Monday
It will be led by one of the deputy prime ministers, the territorial administration and infrastructure minister added...
 Armenia air carriers to undergo audit in summer for chance to resume their flights to EU countries
The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure informed…
 Economy minister: 10 years ago one tourist spent about $800 in Armenia but now spends $1,200 on average
630 thousand tourists visited the country in the first four months of 2023…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos