EDB forecast: Armenia GDP will grow by 7.5%, inflation will increase by 2.5%

Analysts from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) have shared the macroeconomic indicators of the countries in the region. In particular, according to EDB analysts' forecast, strong domestic demand and increased mutual trade will ensure high growth rates this year, and the GDP in Armenia will increase by 7.5 percent.
Also, the EDB analysts predict a slowdown of aggregated inflation in the bank's operations in Eurasia in 2023 to 6.4 percent, from 12.4 percent in 2022.
The main factors will be the adaptation of economies and the departure from the shock of the beginning of 2022, when a sharp increase in devaluation and inflationary expectations was forecast. Inflation in Armenia in 2023 is predicted to be 2.5 percent.
In 2024-2025, inflation is expected to approach the target values in most of the Eurasian countries.