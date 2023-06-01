Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene in Russia’s Sochi on June 7-8

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will convene for a meeting in Sochi, Russia on June 7-8, BelTA reported, citing the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

"The heads of government of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union [(EAEU)] will review the status of the first package of measures for cooperation between the EAEU states within the framework of the climate agenda, the further development of the integrated information system and the digital agenda of the union. The Eurasian Economic Commission will inform the members of the intergovernmental council about the results of monitoring the implementation of the plan of priority measures for the digitalization of freight rail transportation in the interests of trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and its member states, on the one hand, and China, on the other," the EEC press service said.

Members of the intergovernmental council will be informed about the results of internal coordination in the EAEU and the finalization of the draft amendments to the technical regulations "On Food Safety." The council will also look into the trial use of electronic navigation seals, the state of the EAEU internal market, the development of transport infrastructure in the EAEU member states in the East-West and North-South directions, including within the framework of the efforts to align them with the Chinese Belt and Road initiative.

"The Eurasian Economic Commission will report to the intergovernmental council on the action plan for the development of electronic document flow at sea checkpoints of the EAEU countries for 2023-2025; monitoring the regulatory impact assessment of the EEC draft regulations in 2022; the Commission's annual report on the state of competition in cross-border markets and measures taken to curb violations of the general rules of competition in 2022," the EEC added.

To note, Armenia also is a member in the Eurasian Economic Union.