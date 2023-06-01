British Petroleum plans to build solar power plant in Karabakh’s Jabrayil region occupied by Azerbaijan

British Petroleum (BP) plans to build a 240 MW solar power plant in Jabrayil region. Gordon Birrell, executive director of BP, announced this in Azerbaijani capital Baku.
According to him, BP is waiting for the discovery of new large natural gas reserves in Azerbaijan.
He expressed hope that as a result of this work, there will be large discoveries of natural gas, which will enable to increase the export of natural gas to Europe, Azerbaijani media report.
Jabrayil is a region currently occupied by Azerbaijan in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).՜