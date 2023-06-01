News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
June 02
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
June 02
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
British Petroleum plans to build solar power plant in Karabakh’s Jabrayil region occupied by Azerbaijan
British Petroleum plans to build solar power plant in Karabakh’s Jabrayil region occupied by Azerbaijan
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

British Petroleum (BP) plans to build a 240 MW solar power plant in Jabrayil region. Gordon Birrell, executive director of BP, announced this in Azerbaijani capital Baku.

According to him, BP is waiting for the discovery of new large natural gas reserves in Azerbaijan.

He expressed hope that as a result of this work, there will be large discoveries of natural gas, which will enable to increase the export of natural gas to Europe, Azerbaijani media report.

Jabrayil is a region currently occupied by Azerbaijan in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).՜
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos