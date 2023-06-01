Five-sided meeting with participation of Pashinyan and Aliyev ended in Moldova

A five-sided meeting with the participation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has ended in Moldova. The press service of the government of Armenia reports.
Before the start of the five-sided meeting, a meeting was held with the participation of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, mediated by the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, which lasted 10 minutes.
After that, they were joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Earlier, European Council President Charles Michel expressed hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan would reaffirm their common political will to normalize relations at the five-sided meeting.