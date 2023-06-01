On July 21, Pashinyan, president of EU Council, and president of Azerbaijan are scheduled to meet in Brussels

On July 21, the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of the EU Council, and the President of Azerbaijan are scheduled to meet in Brussels. The Armenian government reports.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Council President Charles Michel, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a five-sided meeting in Chisinau.
During the meeting, issues related to the unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructure, the demarcation and security of the borders between the two countries, the agreement on the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the need to address the rights and security of the population Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as prisoners, missing persons and other humanitarian issues were discussed.
On July 21, the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of the EU Council, and the President of Azerbaijan are scheduled to meet in Brussels.