One of 4 young wrestlers seriously injured in a tragic car accident in Kotayk Marz has died

On May 27, one of the four young wrestlers who were seriously injured in a tragic car accident in the Kotayk region died without regaining consciousness. This was reported to NEWS.am by Holy Mother of God Maternity Hospital (Surb Astvatsamayr).
The other three wounded are still in the intensive care unit, one of them is in a positive state, the condition of the other two remains extremely serious.
On May 27th, at the 14th kilometer of the road from Artashat to Garni, on the section leading to Garni, a Volkswagen ID 4 car driven by a 42-year-old resident of Garni village and a Vaz car collided with the car VAZ-2106 driven by a 38-year-old resident of Verin Artashat village.
As a result of an accident, the driver of VAZ-2106 died on the spot, and 6 passengers of this car, including 5 children and the driver of another car with injuries of average severity, were taken to medical institutions in Yerevan.