Armenia PM remarks at parliamentary committee investigating 44-day war circumstances to be public

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's remarks at the parliamentary inquiry committee investigating the circumstances of the 44-day war in 2020 will be public. Pashinyan himself said this during a meeting with the Armenian community of Moldova.
"There are important things that you should know. I will talk also about the negotiation process [with Azerbaijan]. I am now focused on that topic, I am trying to determine what to say and what to be silent about so as not to harm the state," he said.
Pashinyan had announced his participation in the aforesaid inquiry committee during an earlier meeting with representatives of the Armenian community in Prague.