News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
June 02
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
June 02
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia PM hints to political teammates to suspend Rome Statute process at same time
Newspaper: Armenia PM hints to political teammates to suspend Rome Statute process at same time
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The Rome Statute, which is the basis of the International Criminal Court, has become a real headache for the domestic authorities [of Armenia].

The [ruling] CC [(Civil Contract) Party] members are still undecided whether to ratify the convention, they will annoy the Russian Federation [(RF)], not to ratify it, they will disappoint the West.

Let's remind that back on March 24, RA Constitutional Court announced that the Rome Statute, which is the basis of the International Criminal Court, corresponds to the Constitution of the country, and the government of Armenia can continue the process of ratifying the agreement.

The problem is as follows: according to the provisions of the Rome Statute, no amnesty or pardon can be applied to persons prosecuted by the International Criminal Court, and The Hague Court issued an arrest warrant for the RF president [Vladimir Putin] on March 17.

It turns out that by joining the Rome Statute, the RA undertakes to comply with this decision of The Hague Court and to arrest Putin upon entering Armenia.

After being ratified by the Constitutional Court on March 24, the document is now in the government; it was to be sent to parliament for final approval within three months.

In a conversation with Zhoghovurd daily, legal experts explained that the executive may not send it to the NA [(National Assembly)], which would mean that it does not consider it appropriate to authenticate the document at this time.

Let's emphasize that the deadline for sending [this document] to NA from the government is already expiring next week, whereas the CC members don't know how to deal with it (…).

According to the information of Zhoghovurd daily, [Armenian PM] Pashinyan also hinted in the conversation with his [political] teammates that they should freeze the process at the same time so as not to turn Russia against them unnecessarily.

According to our sources from the [Armenian] authorities, at the moment there is no final decision in the executive regarding the Rome Statute; also, they do not rule out that it will not reach the NA.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
PM Nikol Pashinyan’s message on the Day of First Armenia Republic
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
 Armenia ombudswoman briefs Netherlands envoy on problems due to Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan
Anahit Manasyan received Ambassador Nicholas Schermers…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities’ prominent figures involved in illegal drugs’ import
The new disclosure of the National Security Service...
 Armenia opposition MP: Any action against these authorities is legitimate
“Pashinyan's statement about handing over Artsakh was not unexpected, at least for us,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters…
 Newspaper: Pressure in Karabakh continues
Internal political processes in Artsakh continue to get new developments…
 Fallen soldiers’ relatives continue sit-in outside Armenia government building
They spent the night there…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos