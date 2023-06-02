Elysee Palace: Importance of implementing Karabakh Armenians’ rights, guarantees stressed at 5-way meeting

The Elysee Palace issued a statement based on the results of the five-way meeting between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, France, Germany, and the European Council, in Moldovan capital Chisinau on Thursday. The statement reads as follows:
"Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and European Council President Charles Michel within the framework of the second summit of the European Community held in Chisinau.
"The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan reaffirmed their commitments worded in Prague on October 6, 2022 regarding the maintenance of the borders determined by the Alma Ata declaration [of 1991]. They reaffirmed mutual respect for the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"The European leaders called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to adhere to all their commitments, particularly regarding the quick release of prisoners of war. Also, they emphasized the importance of the European Union monitoring mission for the benefit of Armenia.
"Also, the parties emphasized the importance of implementing the rights and security guarantees of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians.
"The President of France specifically emphasized the importance of abandoning any hostile rhetoric and continuing efforts to restore peace for the benefit of the entire population of the region."