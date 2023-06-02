News
Germany Armenians’ council: Unite for Karabakh self-determination right, Armenia sovereign territories’ protection
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Central Council of German Armenians issued a statement supporting the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly, as well as condemning Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan's May 22 statement. The statement by the Central Council of German Armenians reads as follows:

"The Central Council of German Armenians expresses its support for the statement of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, considering that the Republic of Artsakh cannot be recognized as a part of Azerbaijan by any structure, especially the authorities of the Republic of Armenia [(RA)].

"The status of Artsakh has already been determined by the popular expression of will of December 10, 1991, which stemmed from the UN resolution ‘on the self-determination of peoples and nations,’ and no authorities have the right to dispute it.

“[Armenia’s PM] Nikol Pashinyan, in fact, with that commitment of his, also violates the provisions of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution Republic of Armenia on Artsakh, as according to the decision of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Armenia of July 8, 1992, ‘It is unacceptable for the Republic of Armenia to consider any international or domestic document in which the Nagorno Karabakh Republic will be will be noted in the composition of Azerbaijan.’

"We call on all Armenians to unite around the protection of Artsakh's right to self-determination and the RA sovereign territories and not allow the RA authorities of the day to cede the Republic of Artsakh and RA sovereign territories to Azerbaijan. A victorious way out of this difficult situation is only possible thanks to the unification of all Armenians. Otherwise, the disastrous consequences for the Armenian statehood will be inevitable."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
