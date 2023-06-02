News
Armenia PM chief of staff: Various options being discussed regarding enclaves, no solution yet
Armenia PM chief of staff: Various options being discussed regarding enclaves, no solution yet
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


I share the views of my direct superior; if I didn't share, I wouldn't be in that political team. Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Armenia, told this to reporters in the parliament Friday, when asked whether he shares PM Nikol Pashinyan’s views on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the enclaves of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Harutyunyan added that he cannot say anything about Thursday’s talks in the capital of Moldova, Chisinau, because the Armenian delegation returned late at night and has no information yet.

When asked what his point of view is regarding Tigranashen village, whether he thinks it should be given to Azerbaijan in exchange for Artsvashen village, or should everything remain as it is now, Harutyunyan responded: "I believe the prime minister has given a full answer to those questions; I have nothing to add. Various options are being discussed; at the moment there is no solution to worry about or not."

The head of the Armenian PM's office dismissed the reports that a document regarding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan was circulating in the Armenian government.

"There is no such document. I have seen the information that as if the head of a department was removed [from office] for this. It is absurd, a lie, a fake. He was released at his own petition [to resign]," Harutyunyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
