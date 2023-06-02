Baku not going to give up bellicose rhetoric, Azerbaijan MFA confirms

Statements were made by President of the European Council, a representative of the US State Department, and the Elysee Palace on the results of the five-way meeting between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, France, Germany, and the European Council held Thursday in Moldova.

Azerbaijan agrees with the statements made by the President of the European Council and a representative of the US State Department, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Azerbaijan has raised a wave of protest against the statement made by the Elysee Palace.

Azerbaijani MFA spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh noted that "the statement about the meeting, which the French president made unilaterally, does not reflect and distorts the position of the parties. Unfortunately, this is not the first case of such behavior by France, and it does not make a positive contribution to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, peace and stability in the region."

As one can easily see by comparing the words of European Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, the difference is the reference to the inadmissibility of hostile rhetoric. Azerbaijan has understood quite correctly that they mean Azerbaijan itself; more specifically, the statements and threats made by the president of that country from all angles on the eve of the aforesaid meeting in Moldova. Since Azerbaijan does not agree with Macron, it intends to continue its aggressive rhetoric—and does not even hide it.