News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
June 02
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
June 02
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Baku not going to give up bellicose rhetoric, Azerbaijan MFA confirms
Baku not going to give up bellicose rhetoric, Azerbaijan MFA confirms
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Statements were made by President of the European Council, a representative of the US State Department, and the Elysee Palace on the results of the five-way meeting between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, France, Germany, and the European Council held Thursday in Moldova.

Azerbaijan agrees with the statements made by the President of the European Council and a representative of the US State Department, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Azerbaijan has raised a wave of protest against the statement made by the Elysee Palace.

Azerbaijani MFA spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh noted that "the statement about the meeting, which the French president made unilaterally, does not reflect and distorts the position of the parties. Unfortunately, this is not the first case of such behavior by France, and it does not make a positive contribution to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, peace and stability in the region."

As one can easily see by comparing the words of European Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, the difference is the reference to the inadmissibility of hostile rhetoric. Azerbaijan has understood quite correctly that they mean Azerbaijan itself; more specifically, the statements and threats made by the president of that country from all angles on the eve of the aforesaid meeting in Moldova. Since Azerbaijan does not agree with Macron, it intends to continue its aggressive rhetoric—and does not even hide it.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan ambassador to Turkey says ‘Zangezur corridor’ via Armenia will open soon
"The Zangazur [(Zangezur)] corridor will connect Turkey and Azerbaijan,” Rashad Mammadov stated…
 Armenia PM chief of staff: Various options being discussed regarding enclaves, no solution yet
“I share the views of my direct superior,” Arayik Harutyunyan told reporters…
 Pashinyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan not against future border delimitation based on map of 1975
"We are ready to open regional communications under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the parties,” the Armenian premier said…
 Armenia premier: According to Azerbaijan, Armenians should not live in Karabakh at all
Azerbaijan has illegally blocked the Lachin Corridor since December last year….
 Armenian legislature head: We won’t leave their territory where our troops are now if Azerbaijanis don’t leave
There are villages, territories that are under Armenian control…
 Georgia PM: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks are in region’s interests
Georgia has played and is playing a neutral, impartial role in strengthening stability and peace in our region, Garibashvili told reporters…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos