About 19,600 people receive Armenia citizenship in 2022

In 2022, about 19,600 people received Armenian citizenship. Khachatur Poghosyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the President's Office, stated this during Friday’s debates, at the joint session of the National Assembly committees, on the performance of the 2022 state budget of the Republic of Armenia (RA).
In 2021, this indicator was 7,300 people.
"Thus, the number of people who became RA citizens last year increased by more than 50 percent compared to 2021," added Poghosyan.
At the same time, 4,400 people renounced Armenian citizenship.
It should be noted, however, that it is not clear what nationalities these persons are.