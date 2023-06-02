Armenia’s Dilijan city police criminal investigation department head is charged for beating teen boy

By the decision of the prosecutor of Armenia’s Tavush Province, the decision to grant the petition on not launching a public criminal prosecution against Arsen Ghaytmazyan, the head of the criminal investigation department of the Dilijan city department of the Tavush police department, was lifted on Friday, the Prosecutor's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On the same day, the prosecutor of the prosecutor's office of Tavush instructed the investigator conducting the proceedings to amend the record on launching of criminal proceedings in order to correct the factual description of the alleged crime and the given legal assessment, which was done.

According to the prosecutor's decision, a public criminal prosecution was launched against Ghaytmazyan, under the Criminal Code article on causing severe physical pain or severe mental suffering to a minor, for the fact that Ghaytmazyan, on April 10, was in a restaurant and hotel complex in Dilijan, had a groundless argument with a restaurant employee A. A, a minor, hit him on the head and body several times, causing severe physical pain to the minor.

Also, the prosecutor instructed the investigator conducting the proceedings to charge Ghaytmazyan, detain this accused, and file a motion with the court to choose arrest as a preventive measure against him.

A video was posted Thursday showing Ghaytmazyan beating this 16-year-old boy in the aforesaid restaurant and hotel complex.

Later, in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, the spokesperson of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Gor Abrahamyan, said that on May 10, criminal proceedings were launched at the investigative department, under the Criminal Cote article on physical interference towards a minor, and this young man, born in 2006, was recognized as the injured party.

During the criminal investigation, Ghaytmazyan had submitted a petition stating that he completely regrets what he did, met with the victim, apologized to him, was ready to apologize to his parents as well, fully understood and realizes that he had shown inappropriate behavior, and asked not to launch public criminal prosecution against him on the basis of active remorse, which was granted.

On April 14, the internal security department of the Armenian police launched an internal investigation and confirmed the aforementioned fact. On May 5, Arsen Ghaytmazyan’s official powers—as head of the criminal investigation department of the Dilijan city department of the Tavush police department—were temporarily suspended, and the documents obtained during the internal investigation were sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia.