Russia presidential spox on Armenia PM statement: It is important, we take note of it

The Kremlin considers as important Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that his country is not Russia's ally in the conflict with Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, stated this during a conference call on Friday, reports aif.ru.
"We [i.e., Russia] take note of it [i.e., the aforesaid statement]. This is an important statement. We know that there are certain nuances in Armenia's position regarding the conflict in Ukraine. We take them into account, we know them. But we continue to develop conceptual allied relations with Armenia," said Peskov.
The YouTube channel of the Armenian government on Thursday posted the video of Pashinyan's interview with CNN Prima News, the Prague branch of CNN, during his visit to the Czech Republic on May 4 and 5. In this video, Pashinyan had said that Armenia was not Russia's ally in the conflict with Ukraine, and Yerevan was concerned about what was happening.