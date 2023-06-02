Armenia premier questioned as witness within ‘high treason’ criminal case framework

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was questioned within the framework of the criminal case launched with features of apparent high treason. Argishti Kyaramyan, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, announced this in the parliament on Friday.

"Mr. Prime Minister was questioned as a witness," Kyaramyan said in response to opposition MP Artsvik Minasyan's question.

Pashinyan had announced on April 18 that he was questioned within the framework of this case, but he had not specified in what capacity.

"I was examined, questioned in great detail. I will be questioned as much as necessary," the Armenian PM had said.