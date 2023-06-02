President meets with Karabakh MPs

President Arayik Harutyunyan on Friday met with MPs of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Artsakh president's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The President presented the latest military and political developments around Artsakh, touched upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process, and spoke about the steps being taken by the Artsakh authorities in the current situation.
In addition, Harutyunyan answered about two dozen questions of the Artsakh lawmakers regarding internal and external issues.
There was also an exchange of views on further joint actions.