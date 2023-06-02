Armenia’s new Meghri border checkpoint groundbreaking ceremony held

As part of the reconstruction and modernization project of the Meghri border checkpoint of Armenia, the groundbreaking ceremony of the new checkpoint was held on Friday, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the State Revenue Committee (SRC).

SRC Chairman Rustam Badasyan, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Head of Armenia George Akhalkatsi, Syunik Province Governor Robert Ghukasyan, as well as representatives of international organizations and some other Armenian national agencies attended this groundbreaking ceremony.

The reconstruction and modernization of the Meghri checkpoint—on Armenia’s border with Iran—is being carried out with loans and grants provided by the EU and the EBRD. On February 7, 2020, loan and grant agreements worth 21,146,263 euros were signed between the Ministry of Finance of Armenia and the Armenian office of the EBRD on the Meghri border checkpoint project.

The reconstruction and modernization of Meghri border checkpoint will be completed in 2026, as a result of which Armenia will have a modern checkpoint that meets international standards.