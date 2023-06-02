Russian Defense Ministry records ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Russian peacekeepers at thirty observation posts monitor the situation around the clock and monitor compliance with the ceasefire. This is stated in the information bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry on the activities of the peacekeeping contingent in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on June 2.
One violation of the ceasefire regime was recorded in the Shushi district. There were no casualties.
The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, are investigating the incident.
Russian peacekeepers transported 249 tons of humanitarian aid to STEPANAKERT.
To ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents, continuous interaction is maintained with the general staff of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia.