At least 288 dead in India train crash

At least 288 people were killed and 850 were injured as a result of the collision of two passenger and one freight train in the Indian state of Odisha. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to France Press agency.
“The death toll from the Indian railway crash has risen to at least 288 with 850 injured,” the agency said, citing an Indian official.
The collision of trains occurred on Friday at about 7:20 pm local time near the city of Balasore in India. According to verified data from railway authorities, 10-12 carriages of the passenger train traveling from Calcutta to Chennai derailed after colliding with the freight train and ended up on the opposite track. After some time, another passenger train collided with the train, as a result of which another 3-4 carriages full of people derailed.