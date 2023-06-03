Indian PM calls meeting over tragic train crash

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting with railway representatives in connection with the collision of two passenger and one freight train in the state of Odisha. During the meeting, Modi will discuss rescue and treatment of victims and other issues related to the accident, NDTV reports.

As it was previously reported, the collision of trains occurred on Friday evening near the city of Balasore in India.

Officials say that several carriages of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed around 7 pm local time in Balasore district, hit a stationary freight train and several of its cars ended up on the opposite track.

According to the latest data, at least 288 people died and more than 900 were injured in the train crash.