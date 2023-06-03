Largest in last 40 years train crash in India

The recent railway accident that happened in India became the largest in the last 40 years, BBC reports.
According to officials, at least 238 people were killed and 650 were injured in a three-train accident in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.
According to officials, several carriages of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed around 7 pm local time in Balasore district, hit a stationary freight train and several of its cars ended up on the opposite track.
No other details have been released yet. It is the largest railway accident in India since the 1980s. According to local authorities, the number of victims may rise.