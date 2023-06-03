15 schoolchildren face Gabriel Sargissian in open-air simultaneous display

On June 1, Byblos Bank Armenia held a unique event for kids and school students to celebrate the International Children's Day.

During the event at the Charles Aznavour Square in Yerevan, three-time Chess Olympiad champion, grandmaster Gabriel Sargissian performed an open-air simultaneous exhibition against 15 schoolchildren.

“I am happy to be spending Children's Day with smart and chess-loving kids. This holiday focuses on the happiness of children, their healthy growth and bright future, and chess has a long-term positive effect, it helps develop a creative mind and improves analytical thinking. I hope such contacts will contribute to spreading our love for chess even more,” said Gabriel Sargissian during the event.

The event was organized as part of the Bank's 15th anniversary CSR projects. It aimed to once again highlight the importance of educational programs, giving children the opportunity to communicate and interact with a chess player who has achieved great success.

The young chess players approached the meeting with the grandmaster with great responsibility, each of them trying their hardest to display their abilities to the fullest. They had an important experience and went home in good spirits, as well as with a collection of late chess grandmaster Tigran Petrosyan's lectures signed by Gabriel Sargissian.

The event, however, did not end there. The Bank had decorated the square with chess-themed accessories and photo booths, and organized an entertainment program with a reception, music and games.

The Bank had given high priority to the mission of making June 1 as fun as possible and, it seems, succeeded.

Byblos Bank Armenia CJSC is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year and will introduce a number of proposals and initiatives throughout the year.

The Bank was founded and opened the doors of its first branch in 2007. Today, the Bank has four branches in Yerevan where customers access various banking services and receive financial advice. The Bank provides its customers corporate-retail banking services that meet the highest international standards.