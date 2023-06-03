US envoy who caused Erdoğan's displeasure to attend inauguration

US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake will represent the United States at the inauguration of re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Haberler.com reports.
According to the publication, in the course of the election campaign, the Turkish leader said “our doors are closed” to the US Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake, refusing further cooperation. This happened after the ambassador met with the rival of the incumbent president in the elections, opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.
“You are an ambassador. Your interlocutor here is the president. How will you ask for a meeting with the president after this,” Erdoğan told the diplomat.