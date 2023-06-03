News
Ambassador to Belaus: Russia has no intention to cooperate with EEU countries to detriment of others
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Russia has no intention to cooperate with any of the EEU countries to the detriment of other members of the union, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Boris Gryzlov said.

“The fact that Belarus and Russia are members of both the Eurasian Economic Union and the Union State [of Russia and Belarus] does not mean that our country has any restrictions on achieving a similar level of interaction with Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. I want to emphasize that Russia has no intention of cooperating with someone to the detriment of others,” Gryzlov said in an article published by Belarus Today,” RIA Novosti reports.

The ambassador emphasized that it is important for Russia to further strengthen the already established ties with Armenian, Kazakh and Kyrgyz friends, with whom it is united by deep historical and cultural ties.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
