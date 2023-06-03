News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
June 03
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
June 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready for counterattack
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready for counterattack
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the only weapon system in the world that is capable of providing protection against Russian missiles is the American Patriot, a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system. Ukraine needs 50 of such systems, Zelenskyy told Wall Street Journal in an interview, RIA Novosti reports.

The newspaper did not fully quote what Zelensky said, many of his words were presented on behalf of the journalist. “Zelensky told me that he doesn’t have enough firepower to defend his entire country,” she writes, noting that the interlocutor admits he has to choose where to use the supplied weapons – in the rear or on the front lines.

At the same time, Zelensky stressed that Kyiv would like to get more Western weapons for the counteroffensive, he cannot wait for them “for months.” In his opinion, today Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia presidential spox on Armenia PM statement: It is important, we take note of it
Premier Pashinyan had stated that Armenia was not Russia's ally in the conflict with Ukraine…
 Zelenskyy says he is losing hope for Ukraine membership in NATO, EU
The Ukrainian president expressed disappointment in that regard…
 Military exercises to be held in Kyiv city, region
From Tuesday to Thursday…
 Armenia PM on Western sanctions against Russia: Will anyone be better if we end up under sanctions?
In all our recent meetings with Western partners, this issue is discussed…
 Russia MFA comments on threats to attack Crimea
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov reflected on the statement by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan…
 EU sanctions over 90 companies, including those in Armenia
The EU will include over 90 companies…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos