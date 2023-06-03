News
EU Ambassador to Armenia and Committee of Ministers members discuss RA justice reforms
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

30 members of European Council's Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia, led by the head of EU delegation, Andrea Victorin, visited the Ministry of Justice. This was announced by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia.

Deputy Minister of Justice Karen Karapetyan received the delegation of members of the European Council's Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia, led by EU Delegation Head to Armenia, European Union Ambassador Andrea Victorin.

Karen Karapetyan highlighted the bilateral cooperation between Armenia and the European Union, presented the reforms implemented in the justice sector as a result of this cooperation, and discussed the vision of new partnership in the future. The progress of the implemented Armenia-EU comprehensive and extended partnership agreement was discussed at the meeting.

The participants discussed the works of forming the Anti-Corruption Court, the adoption of new criminal and criminal procedure codes, among others. On the agenda of the meeting were also reforms in the field of justice, issues related to the sectoral strategy of judicial and legal reforms, and measures implemented in the field of human rights protection.
