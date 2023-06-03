Delegation of 2 Argentina Parliament chambers visits Armenia

For the first time, the delegation of two chambers of Argentina’s Parliament, friendly groups with Armenia, arrived in Yerevan, National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia announced.
"Armenia attaches great importance to the relations with Argentina based on mutual respect and common values," said the Chairman of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan at the meeting with the delegation.
The guests met with the members of the Armenia-Argentina friendship group of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of the Republic, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.