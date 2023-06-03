Fresno State University students visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

A group of students from the Department of Armenian Studies at Fresno State University (USA), accompanied by the head of the department, Professor Barlow Ter-Mkrtchyan, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial.
Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (AGMI) told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the director of the institution Harutyun Marutyan met the guests and presented the history of the creation of the memorial complex. He also mentioned three khachkars installed on the territory of Tsitsernakaberd at the end of last year in memory of the Armenians who became victims of pogroms organized by the Azerbaijani government in the cities of Sumgayit, Kirovabad (Gandzak), Baku. Marutyan also told the story of five freedom fighters buried at the Memorial Plaque during the Artsakh War.
Students from the United States laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and honored the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide with a minute of silence. They also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, where they got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions.
Then the students were received by the Deputy Scientific Director of AGMI Edita Gzoyan, who spoke about the scientific activities of the institution, in particular, presented the scientific structure, as well as two peer-reviewed journals - the Journal of Armenian Genocide Studies in Armenian and the English-language International Journal of Armenian Genocide Studies.
Barlow Ter-Mkrtchyan thanked for the warm welcome and stressed the importance of the students' visit to Armenia, which provides them with the best opportunity to get to know and communicate with the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage.