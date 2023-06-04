Death toll in India's train crash passes 300

After the rescue work was completed, the Indian authorities began to clear the mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in the east of the country: more than 300 people died, hundreds were injured, The Associated Press reports, citing local authorities.
The train crash is one of the deadliest in the country in decades.
A preliminary investigation showed that a signal was given for the Coromandel Express train to enter the main track line, but the signal was later taken down. The train overran another line, known as the loop line, and crashed into a freight train parked there, the Press Trust of India news agency reports.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site on Saturday to inspect relief efforts and talk to rescue officials. He also visited the hospital to speak with doctors about the treatment of the wounded and talked to some of them.