Iran VP Mohammad Mokhber calls Turkey important strategic neighbo

Congratulating Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election as President of Turkey, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber called Turkey an important and strategic neighbor of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehr reports.
Mokhber arrived on a visit to Turkey to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
He expressed hope that relations between Iran and Turkey would improve during President Erdoğan's third term in Turkey, reaffirming Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's direction to improve relations with the neighboring countries, the media reports.