China accuses Washington of 'maintaining hegemony'

A Chinese delegation on Saturday rejected US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's accusations against China at the Shangri-La Dialogue meeting, saying that “leadership” does not imply hegemony, status is determined by deeds, and actions speak louder than words, CCTV reports.
Lieutenant General Jing Jianfeng, Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission, said at a press conference that by promoting the so-called “Indo-Pacific Strategy,” Washington is trying to maintain its dominance.
“To pursue its selfish interests, the United States has coaxed and coerced some countries into acting as a pawn with the fundamental aim of maintaining its hegemonic system, regardless of the aspiration for stability and order by regional countries,” said Jianfeng.
According to him, the United States is constantly weakening and diluting the principle One China, strengthening so-called official exchanges with Taiwan, and tolerating “Taiwan independence” activities.