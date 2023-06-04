News
Chinese warship nearly collides with US destroyer in Taiwan Strait
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A Chinese warship passed within 150 yards of a collision with the US destroyer USS Chung-Hoon during joint US-Canadian mission through the Taiwan Strait, Canadian media outlet Global News reports.

The ship of the People's Liberation Navy gathered considerable speed and swept in front of the bow of the American ship. The commander of the ship HMCS Montreal, Captain Paul Mountford, called this maneuver "not professional".

According to Mountford, after the Chinese ship changed course, the crew called the American ship and told it to move or a collision would occur. The Americans responded by telling the Chinese to stay away from the ship, but in the end, the American destroyer had to change course and slow down to escape collision.

Captain Mountford thinks the incident was ”clearly instigated by the Chinese.”
