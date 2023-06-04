Poland's opposition party holds anti-government rally

The largest opposition party of Poland, Civic Platform, is holding a rally on Sunday aimed at mobilizing voters against the right-wing government, The Associated Press reports.
The opposition accuses the government of undermining democracy and following Hungary and Turkey on the road to autocracy.
Former Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on the Poles to march with him for the sake of Poland's future. Representatives of his party and security services expect tens of thousands of people to join the demonstration.
The march is held on the 34th anniversary of the first democratic elections in 1989, after Poland emerged from decades of communist rule.