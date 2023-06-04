500 mil people rally in Warsaw against government

Rally in support of Artsakh in Georgia

$15 mil investment implemented in Jermuk

Stoltenberg: Sweden has fulfilled its obligations

Iraq, Syria FMs discuss tackling cross-border drug trafficking

Muammar Gaddafi son on hunger strike

Armenia PM sends condolences over train crash in India

Peskov: Russia must finish the special operation

Former Armenia president sends condolences to Indian PM

New Finance Minister Şimşek: Turkey must return to ‘rational ground’

Erdoğan, Stoltenberg meet in Istanbul

Expert: Iran turns into Middle East gas hub

Artsakh Defence: Azerbaijan distorts reality, tries to justify ceasefire violation

Russia is the only country in Europe where food prices fell

Belgian PM knocked out after falling off bike

Uganda reports 54 peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack

Germany to send two warships to Indo-Pacific

Second floor of Yerevan’s SAS food court caught on fire

India's railway minister names train crash cause

Poland's opposition party holds anti-government rally

Man falls under train and dies in Alaverdi

China accuses Washington of 'maintaining hegemony'

Governor Aksyonov: Crimea attacked by 9 UAVs

18-year-old Spitak resident found with cold weapon

44 parties, coalitions seek participation in Greek parliamentary elections

Chinese warship nearly collides with US destroyer in Taiwan Strait

Iran VP Mohammad Mokhber calls Turkey important strategic neighbo

Death toll in India's train crash passes 300

Çavuşoğlu to be replaced as MFA

Ombudsperson publishes report on aggression towards Armenians by Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Death toll in India's train crash reaches 288

Armenia PM attends inauguration of Turkish President Erdoğan

RA President sends condolences regarding India train crash

Armenian-American metallurgical plant is being built in Yeraskh

Fresno State University students visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Delegation of 2 Argentina Parliament chambers visits Armenia

RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Turkey

Ambassador to Belaus: Russia has no intention to cooperate with EEU countries to detriment of others

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready for counterattack

India investigates causes of major train disaster

EU Ambassador to Armenia and Committee of Ministers members discuss RA justice reforms

US envoy who caused Erdoğan's displeasure to attend inauguration

Death toll in India's train crash rises to 261

Typhoon hits Japan

US State Secretary to visit Saudi Arabia

Worst train crash in 40 years cancels nearly 50 trains in India

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry demands citizens not to visit Iran

Over 80 country reps to take part in Turkish president’s inauguration

Armenian community of Bulgaria rejects Armenia's position on Artsakh issue

53-year-old woman hit by car dies

15 schoolchildren face Gabriel Sargissian in open-air simultaneous display

RA President and Synopsys Armenia head discuss IT industry development

IOC President arrives in Baku

Largest in last 40 years train crash in India

MFA of Armenia saddened by tragic train accident in India

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's message is another disinformation

Indian PM calls meeting over tragic train crash

At least 288 dead in India train crash

Agreement reached on Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz route restoration

Armenian Defense Minister speaks with U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Political Affairs

Russian Defense Ministry records ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Ministry of Defense: Azerbaijan spread disinformation again

Armenia’s new Meghri border checkpoint groundbreaking ceremony held

Armenia’s Pashinyan to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkey’s Erdogan

Team Telecom Armenia is undertaking its initial public offering (IPO)

Meeting of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan deputy PMs’ working group underway in Moscow

Red Cross transports 18 medical patients from Karabakh to Armenia

President meets with Karabakh MPs

Russia presidential spox on Armenia PM statement: It is important, we take note of it

Armenia premier questioned as witness within ‘high treason’ criminal case framework

About 19,600 people receive Armenia citizenship in 2022

Armenia’s Dilijan city police criminal investigation department head is charged for beating teen boy

Baku not going to give up bellicose rhetoric, Azerbaijan MFA confirms

Air Force commander: Iran will collaborate with friendly countries in training UAV operators

Los Angeles County Armenians stage protest

Azerbaijan ambassador to Turkey says ‘Zangezur corridor’ via Armenia will open soon

PM: I want to leave completed, complete ‘certificate’ of ‘cadastre’ of Armenia to our future generations

Germany Armenians’ council: Unite for Karabakh self-determination right, Armenia sovereign territories’ protection

Union of Armenian Associations in Sweden strongly condemns PM Pashinyan’s May 22 statement

Armenia PM chief of staff: Various options being discussed regarding enclaves, no solution yet

China Mining Corporation investment projects’ implementation possibilities in Armenia are discussed (PHOTOS)

Apple denies Russia Federal Security Service statement about participation in surveillance of Russian iPhone users

Quake hits central Turkey

Elysee Palace: Importance of implementing Karabakh Armenians’ rights, guarantees stressed at 5-way meeting

US State Department: Armenia-Azerbaijan open dialogue is important for progress

Newspaper: Armenia PM hints to political teammates to suspend Rome Statute process at same time

Armenia PM: No need to overestimate Tigranashen village issue

Armenia PM concludes working visit to Moldova

Armenia PM remarks at parliamentary committee investigating 44-day war circumstances to be public

Armenia premier: We are ready to return villages to Azerbaijan

Pashinyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan not against future border delimitation based on map of 1975

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Contact with Putin is both personal, political, working

British Petroleum plans to build solar power plant in Karabakh’s Jabrayil region occupied by Azerbaijan

Armenia premier: According to Azerbaijan, Armenians should not live in Karabakh at all

Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to meet in Washington. Pashinyan

Armenia PM: We are not Russia's ally in war with Ukraine

What was discussed at the five-party meeting in Chisinau: Michel shared details

One of 4 young wrestlers seriously injured in a tragic car accident in Kotayk Marz has died

On July 21, Pashinyan, president of EU Council, and president of Azerbaijan are scheduled to meet in Brussels

Five-sided meeting with participation of Pashinyan and Aliyev ended in Moldova