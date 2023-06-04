Man falls under train and dies in Alaverdi

On June 3, another fatal incident involving a freight train belonging to the company South Caucasus Railway took place in the town of Alaverdi in Lori Province.
Around 10:30 pm, the Lori Province Police Department of the RA Ministry of Internal Affairs received information that a train ran over an unidentified man in the Tumanyan administrative area, who died on the spot.
According to Shamshyan.com, the police and investigators found out that the driver of a Ayrum-Gyumri freight train noticed a citizen crossing the railway, turned on the signal horn, but the latter, not being able to clear the railway track, hit the train and died on the spot.
The police and investigators found out that the deceased was a 31-year-old resident of Alaverdi.
An investigation into the fatal incident is underway.