Expert: Iran turns into Middle East gas hub

Energy market expert Seyed Hamid Hosseini said on Saturday that Iran is moving towards becoming a gas hub in the Middle East by resuming imports from Turkmenistan, Tasnim reports.
He noted that any kind of energy exchange with the neighboring countries helps to strengthen Iran's position in the global gas market and increase its share in gas trade.
“Last winter, we faced a gas shortage in the country, particularly in the northeastern part, which is near Turkmenistan,” said the expert, adding, “We can partly meet our gas need by imports from Turkmenistan this year.”
Hosseini, member of Iranian Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters Union (OPEX), further noted that gas imports from Turkmenistan would also help supply the country's petrochemical complexes with raw materials, Shana.ir reports.