New Finance Minister Şimşek: Turkey must return to ‘rational ground’

Recently appointed Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek said on Sunday that the country has no choice but to return to a “rational ground” to ensure economic predictability, Reuters reports.
The Turkish president appointed Şimşek as a minister on Saturday to deal with the cost of living crisis and other issues, which is a clear sign that his newly appointed government will return to a more orthodox economic policy, the media outlet reports.
At the handover ceremony, Şimşek said that the new government's main goal would be to improve social welfare.
“Transparency, consistency, predictability and compliance with international norms will be our basic principles in achieving this goal,” he said.