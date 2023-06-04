News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
June 04
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
June 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Artsakh Defence: Azerbaijan distorts reality, tries to justify ceasefire violation
Artsakh Defence: Azerbaijan distorts reality, tries to justify ceasefire violation
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on June 4, from 04:20 to 13:55, Artsakh Defence Army allegedly opened fire on the borders in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the [Azerbaijani]-occupied territories of Shushi and Askeran regions of the Republic of Artsakh is another disinformation, Artsakh Defence Army wrote on Facebook.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, once again announcing the disruption of the engineering works allegedly being carried out in the direction of Shushi, again distorts the reality, trying to justify the case of ceasefire violation by its units in the same area recorded today.

With the daily spread of disinformation, Azerbaijan is preparing the ground for another provocation,” the message says.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos