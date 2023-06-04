Artsakh Defence: Azerbaijan distorts reality, tries to justify ceasefire violation

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on June 4, from 04:20 to 13:55, Artsakh Defence Army allegedly opened fire on the borders in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the [Azerbaijani]-occupied territories of Shushi and Askeran regions of the Republic of Artsakh is another disinformation, Artsakh Defence Army wrote on Facebook.
“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, once again announcing the disruption of the engineering works allegedly being carried out in the direction of Shushi, again distorts the reality, trying to justify the case of ceasefire violation by its units in the same area recorded today.
With the daily spread of disinformation, Azerbaijan is preparing the ground for another provocation,” the message says.